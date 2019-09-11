Local and avid photographer Randy Monnens captured this photo using a P4P drone of local firefighters paying tribute to the first responders in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Every year on Sept. 11, the Shakopee Fire Department raises the flag over Highway 169 behind Fire Station 1 on Vierling Drive and places fire gear outside both of the department’s fire stations in remembrance of the 2001 terrorist attacks.
The attacks happened 18 years ago.
“We remember those who sacrificed and were injured, lost or gave their lives in the attacks,” Fire Chief Rick Coleman said. “We do it to honor all of the first responders, for the 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day and for the many firefighters who continue to die from the effects of that event.”
