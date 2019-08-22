Reader Robert Mitchell captured colorful photos of a Yellow Swallowtail, the largest of the butterflies found in North America with a wingspan of up to seven inches.
Mitchell said it’s the first time he’s seen the butterfly in his Shakopee gardens over the last 21 years. He added warmer temperatures are pushing the bugs north.
