Valley News reader Robert Van Bergen sent in this photo he captured of a red-tailed hawk in his front yard.
It was around 4:15 p.m. and as Van Bergen looked out his bathroom window, he noticed the hawk, standing over it's dinner — a mallard hen.
"Mallards and many other birds and animals frequent my feeders," he wrote. "I've had as many as s 50 to 70 mallards in the yard. Dinner for this mallard hen was unlucky!"
Van Bergen captured the photo using a Nikon D7200, with a Tamron 150 to 600mm lens.
