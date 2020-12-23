Shakopee Valley News reader Pat Rein sent in this photo of the demolition at St. Mark’s School.
The old school building adjacent to the church has been sitting vacant ever since 2003, when it merged with Shakopee Area Catholic School. Since then, the church has found different uses for the building throughout the years. The building had too many deficiencies that created a liability for the parish.
Rein captured the photo using a Mavic Air Drone.
