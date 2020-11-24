Shakopee Valley News Don McNeil said locals are welcome to admire his holiday light display over the next few weeks.
The light display will run from 5-8:30 p.m. daily from Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 26, through Christmas Day at his 1880s farmhouse at 1101 Naumkeag Street South, he said.
