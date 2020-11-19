Shakopee Valley News reader Brenda Leigh sent in this photo of a Green Heron, captured along Vernon Road.
The image was captured on a Nikon D7100 and she titled the image “Little Green Heron.”
The Shakopee Valley News publishes the best photo from readers every week. To enter our contest, submit your photo with a caption by Friday each week to editor@shakopeenews.com. Please include the name of the photographer, where it was shot, and what kind of camera you used (if you wish).
The prize? Getting the photo printed in the paper and online. What could be better? So get snapping!