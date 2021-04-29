The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 21 to 26. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 21
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 12:32 p.m. for a structure fire at a restaurant in the 1000 block of Heather Street. Because Shakopee Fire was already en-route to a reported house fire, as well as conducting a prescribed burn, Chaska Fire and SMSC Fire responded to assist Shakopee Fire. Crews ensured the fire didn’t spread to the structure itself and ventilated the building of smoke, according to fire reports. There were no injuries.
April 22
A 26-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault in the 700 block of Roundhouse Street at 6:42 p.m.
Five juveniles were cited for theft after allegedly stealing miscellaneous items from Walmart such as Kool Aid and Hawaiian Punch, totaling $38.
The theft of a package from a porch was reported from the 7400 block of Derby Lane at 9:53 a.m. The package contained clothing items valued at $75. There are no known suspects.
April 23
A 27-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft from Target, 1685 17th Ave., at 4:54 p.m. after he allegedly stole clothes and baby items valued at $195.
April 24
A 23-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault at White Pines Apartments, 1324 Eagle Creek Blvd., at 1:27 p.m.
A 44-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for domestic assault and obstruction of the legal process in the 700 block of Roundhouse Street at 1:35 p.m.
April 25
Unemployment claim fraud was reported in the 2400 block of Queen Avenue at 4:43 p.m. after the reporting party stated a scam caller had her social security number and knew her identification.
April 26
A 21-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and trespassing at Travelodge, 1251 First Ave., at 4:29 a.m.
A female employee at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave., reported she was assaulted at work by another employee at 2:26 a.m. She chose not to press charges.
A burglary was reported from Whispering Heights Apartments, 700 Roundhouse St., at 7:52 am. The reporting party stated a handbag, suitcase and various clothing items were stolen after someone entered the unit through an unlocked patio. The items were valued at $380 and there are no suspects at this time.