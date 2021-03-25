The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 17-23. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 17
Fraud was reported from Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 2:33 a.m.
Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Harrison Street at 12:30 a.m.
Theft was reported at Holiday Inn Express, 4550 12th Ave., at 12:50 p.m.
A theft was reported at Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 6:03 p.m.
March 18
A 60-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on two counts of domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation at Sandalwood Suites, 3910 12th Ave., at 10:22 p.m.
March 19
A 53-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree DWI and improper lane use at a traffic stop off U.S. Highway 169 and Old Shakopee Road at 8:19 p.m.
A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fifth-degree assault and trespassing at Babe’s Place, 124 Holmes St., at 7:29 p.m.
A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Blakewood Drive at 9:24 a.m.
Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Onyx Drive at 9:19 p.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 7:02 p.m. for a fire alarm at St. Francis Regional Medical Center. Engine 3 and Chief 4 responded to find a pull station had been activated by a combative patient in the emergency room.
March 20
A theft was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 1:01 a.m.
A theft was reported from Village Apartments, 1428 4th Ave., at 12:56 p.m.
March 22
A 22-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for a domestic assault no contact order violation off Hergott Memorial Parkway and Hanson Avenue at 11:01 p.m.
March 23
A 16-year-old Shakopee girl was arrested for motor vehicle tampering, disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.
A fraud was reported in the 600 block of Bluestem Avenue at 4:36 p.m.
Drug information was provided to the Shakopee Police Department at 6:21 p.m.