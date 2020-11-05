The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 27
A theft of a car radio was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Arbor Landing Apartments, 560 Gorman St., at 9:59 a.m.
A 33-year-old man from Robbinsdale was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation at McDonald’s, 3990 12th Ave., at 9:38 p.m. He has since been charged at the Scott County Attorney’s Office with domestic assault by strangulation.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 9:45 p.m. to assist the Chaska Fire Department in a search for a missing juvenile. The departments conducted a ground and drone search, and the person was located at a business in Chaska.
Oct. 28
Walgreens at 1291 Tasha Blvd. reported shoplifting at 11:39 p.m. Officers cited the person who allegedly walked out of the store with two containers of motor oil and two bottles of Polo body spray.
A theft was reported at Anchor Glass, 4108 Valley Industrial Blvd., at 11:48 p.m. in which glass molds were reported stolen. Police said there is a suspect.
Oct. 30
Officers arrested a 19-year-old Minneapolis man in connection with the possession of two dosage units of LSD at a traffic stop at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 11:05 p.m.
A bag of an unknown substance was turned over to police at Speedway, 1298 Vierling Drive, at 9:05 a.m.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 12 p.m. to assist the Savage Fire Department on a house fire. Crews assisted with completing a primary search of the home for victims and then also assisted with overhaul, according to Shakopee fire logs.
Oct. 31
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 12:35 p.m. for a car crash involving a motorcycle on Chestnut Boulevard, just south of the bridge. Officers provided medical care for the motorcyclist, then transferred care to Allina EMS on their arrival. Crews cleared the scene of debris and controlled traffic until the ambulance left the scene, according to fire calls.
Nov. 2
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at the Addison Apartments, 950 Alysheba Road, at 7:22 a.m. Two credit cards were reported stolen. The reporting party told officers the vehicle was locked. Arras said it is unknown how the suspect gained entrance.
Another theft was reported from the same location, the Addison Apartments, in which glasses and a sweater were reported stolen from a motor vehicle at 7:51 a.m. The reporting party also told officers the vehicle was locked, and it is unknown how the suspect gained entrance. Arras said there are no leads on a suspect.
A leaf blower was reported stolen from a truck in the 800 block of Providence Drive at 8:20 a.m.
A theft was reported again from the Addison Apartments in which a credit card was allegedly stolen from a motor vehicle and had already been used. The case is active and Arras said there is currently no suspect. Arras said the three thefts from the Addison Apartments could be related, and the police department may be able to determine whether they are related by investigating this case.