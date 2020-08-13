The Shakopee police and fire departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 3-9. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Aug. 3
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle leaking in the 8000 block of Old Carriage Court at 4:38 p.m. Officers found the vehicle had left when they arrived, but while on scene, a citizen flagged down the officers for a medical emergency. The crews provided patient care until an ambulance arrived, according to the fire department reports.
Aug. 6
Officers responded to reports of a catalytic converter theft at Northstar Auto Auction, 4908 Valley Industrial Blvd., at 9:39 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.
Officers responded to reports of shoplifting from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 9:52 a.m. The suspect reportedly stole a fish tank valued at $32.
Officers responded to a theft of a catalytic converter from a motor vehicle at Link Cabinets, 1400 3rd Ave., at 9:51 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.
Officers responded to a third catalytic converter theft from a motor vehicle at Valley Apartments, 707 Third Ave., at 10:02 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.
Aug. 7
Officers responded to a patient report of a domestic assault at 3:40 a.m. at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 St Francis Ave. The patient reported the crime took place in Scott County, so the sheriff’s office took the case.
Aug. 8
A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Jasper Road at 7:09 a.m. when the reporting party said a bike valued at $500 was stolen from the victim’s garage. The victim was at home at the time of the burglary, according to the police report. There are no suspects at this time.
Fire department officers were dispatched at 5:56 p.m. for a car crash at the intersection of Eagle Creek Blvd and Sarazin Street to find a three-car crash with several people injured, according to the report. Officers provided patient care until all patients had been turned over to an EMS agency, then assisted in cleaning up debris.
Aug. 9
Another bike was reported stolen, this time from a storage shed, in the 2000 block of Heritage Drive at 12:22 p.m. The bike was valued at $325 and there are no suspects at this time.
A residential burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Shakopee Avenue at 2:33 p.m. According to the report, a garage side door and the windshield of a vehicle was damaged, totaling $600 worth of damage. Nothing was reported stolen and there are no suspects at this time.