The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 22 to 28. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 23
At 10:39 p.m., a domestic assault case involving a juvenile was reported from the 600 block of Roundhouse Street. At 11:01 a.m. a 16-year-old Shakopee girl was cited in connection with disorderly conduct and curfew violation at the same address. Shakopee Police Captain Jason Arras said the same girl was later arrested in connection with motor vehicle tampering, disorderly conduct and obstruction. All three calls were related, Arras said.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 7:28 a.m. for a car crash at the intersection of County Road 18 and Crossings Blvd. Officers found one injured person who was being treated by Allina EMS. Shakopee Fire cleared the scene of debris and controlled traffic until the disabled vehicle was removed from the roadway, according to Shakopee fire reports.
March 24
A catalytic converter valued at $800 was reported stolen from a car parked at Sixton Apartments, 1601 Harvest Lane, at 2:29 a.m.
March 26
A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with a Domestic Assault No Contact Order violation from McDonald’s, 227 Marschall Rd., at 7:08 p.m.
A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with domestic assault at Travelodge, 1251 East First Ave., at 2:04 p.m. after the suspect allegedly punched a woman known to him. The victim suffered no substantial injuries, according to the Shakopee police report. The case is being reviewed by the Scott County Attorney’s office.
March 27
A 26-year-old Belle Plaine man and a 27-year-old Belle Plaine woman were cited in connection with shoplifting after allegedly stealing a $90 speaker from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Ct.
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 1:46 p.m. for a car crash at the intersection of Eagle Creek Blvd and Marschall Rd. Engine 3 arrived to find one person injured. Fire department officers provided patient care until Allina EMS arrived. Officers then cleared the scene of debris and controlled traffic until the vehicles could be removed from the intersection.
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 5:59 p.m. for a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Savanna Dr. Firefighters found no sign of smoke or fire from the outside, but the inside of the home was filled with smoke, according to the report. Officers eventually found a pair of burning potholders in a kitchen drawer. The potholders were removed from the home and extinguished with a water can.
March 28
A 26-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, as well as Scott, Hennepin and Ramsey County warrants at a traffic stop off Canterbury Road and Highway 169 at 11:17 p.m. after officers found her in possession of methamphetamine residue.