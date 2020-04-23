The Shakopee Police Department and/or the Shakopee Fire Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 7-19. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 7
Officers responded to reports of theft from a motor vehicle in the 2300 block of Avalon Court at 7:43 a.m. when a bobcat door was reported stolen from a construction site at Millers Brothers Excavating in the 2300 block of Avalon Court. There are no suspects at this time.
Officers responded to a theft from a motor vehicle at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, 620 Gorman St., at 6:06 p.m. when a license plate was stolen off the back of a truck. There are no suspects at this time.
April 8
An employee at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave., admitted to theft at 2:25 p.m. The employee admitted to taking an iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 and a gaming console remote valued at $31. The suspect is awaiting charges at the county attorney’s office but was not taken into custody.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen phone at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 5:53 p.m. A customer reported setting a phone on a clothing rack and someone taking the phone. The police department is awaiting surveillance to determine any suspects.
April 11
A 17-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue at 6:47 p.m. There were no injuries.
April 16
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 9:08pm for a carbon monoxide alarm in the 1000 block of Eastview Circle. There were readings of carbon monoxide in the home, likely caused by a faulty furnace, according to the fire department. First responders provided patient care, ventilated the home and shut the gas line off to the furnace.
April 18
The fire department was dispatched at 12:19 p.m. for a hit gas line in the 7000 block of Whitehall Road. Fire Department Officers responded to find the homeowner had hit a gas line outside of their home with a hedge trimmer. The gas line was turned off and there were no readings of gas inside the home.