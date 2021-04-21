The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 7 to 19. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 7
A 47-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance possession and a Dakota County warrant at Holiday, 2901 Eagle Creek Blvd., at 12:58 a.m.
A 42-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for theft after she allegedly stole $70 worth of groceries from Hy-Vee on March 22.
A bike valued at $550 was reported stolen from the 500 block of 7th Avenue at 10:17 a.m.
Unemployment fraud was reported from the 2000 block of Valley Creek Lane at 7:46 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 8:32 p.m. after various clothing valued at $255 was stolen.
April 8
A 28-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested for with domestic assault in the 1000 block of Danube Avenue at 10:17 a.m.
April 9
A 37-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree DWI refusal at Marschall Road and Garden Lane at 11:50 p.m.
A 35-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for third-degree DWI, improper lane use and required rear lamps at Alysheba Drive and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 10:17 p.m.
Shakopee Fire was dispatched at 8:52 p.m. after a person fell off the Marschall Road Bridge onto U.S. Highway 169 below. Shakopee Fire arrived to find the patient in dire condition, according to fire reports. The incident shut down all southbound traffic for 45 minutes.
April 11
A 48-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI, second-degree DWI test refusal and Driving After Revocation at the intersection of Marschall Road and 29th Avenue East at midnight.
A 47-year-old Woodbury man was arrested in connection with third-degree DUI and second-degree refusal at 7:09 p.m.
April 12
Unemployment fraud was reported from the Scott County Government Center, 200 4th Avenue, at 9:51 a.m.
April 14
Fraud on a resident’s Amazon account was reported from the 1000 block of Monroe Street at 2:43 p.m.
A suspect stole $70 worth of merchandise from Target. There have been several incidents of this suspect stealing from Target, Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said, adding the suspect has stolen a total of $1,169 worth of merchandise in total. The case is being reviewed at the Scott County Attorney’s office.
$34 worth of eyeliner was reported stolen from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 4:57 p.m.
A computer was reported stolen from the lobby at Fairfield Inn, 4600 12th Ave., at 6:53 p.m. There are no suspects at this time.
April 15
A 25-year-old woman from Jackson, Minnesota was arrested for three counts fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin), as well as possession of hypodermic needles, providing a false name to a police officer and a warrant at a traffic stop off Canterbury Road NW at 9:55 p.m. A 34-year-old Burnsville man who accompanied the woman was also arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a Carver County warrant.
A simple assault was reported from St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 Saint Francis Ave., at 12:01 a.m. after a patient allegedly spit on a nurse, who then reported the incident.
Unemployment fraud was reported from Hergott Memorial Drive and County Road 18 at 12:20 p.m.
April 16
A 37-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI and Driving After Revocation at Holiday, 12220 Zinran Ave., at 11:03 p.m.
April 17
A 39-year-old Burnsville man was cited for theft after allegedly taking jewelry, clothing and bedding totaling $322 from Target, 1685 17th Ave., at 4:03 p.m.
April 18
Property damage was reported from the 200 block of Foxglove Lane at 8:01 p.m. after the reporting party stated a kid pulled up to his house and started throwing rocks at the home.
April 19
A 27-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft after allegedly stealing two necklaces, a watch, a speaker and a wireless microphone totaling $133 from Walmart.