The Shakopee Police Department and Shakopee Fire Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents from July 21-27. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 21
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 6:47 a.m. for a car fire in the 800 block of Valley Park Drive. Officers arrived to find an SUV on fire, parked under a tree which had also caught on fire. The fire department extinguished the fire and cleaned up the charred debris.
July 22
Two juveniles reportedly attempted to break into a reporting party’s vehicle at 12:31 a.m. in the 1200 block of Polk Street. Nothing was taken on this occasion, but while the police were at the scene the reporting party told officers that several tools valued at $485 were stolen from their vehicle the night before. There are no suspects.
July 23
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 4:46 p.m. for a car fire in the 8000 block of Crossings Boulevard. Officers arrived to find a sedan on fire, parked close to a building. The officers cooled the exterior of the building to prevent fire spread before extinguishing the car fire.
July 24
A 34-year-old man from West St. Paul was arrested in connection with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, heroin and Suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants at a traffic stop off County Road 83 and County Road 42 at 5:17 a.m.
A burglary was reported in the 100 block of 7th Avenue at 4:27 a.m. An intoxicated male was found on the property. He never entered the home, but was sitting on the reporting party’s outdoor furniture until police arrived and advised him to leave, police said.
A diaper bag was reported stolen from a living room in the 200 block of Appleblossom Lane at 12:07 p.m.
A 45-year-old St. Paul woman was cited in connection with shoplifting at Target, 1685 17th Ave., after allegedly stealing $124 worth of clothing at 2:31 p.m.
July 25
A drive-off theft was reported at Speedway, 2398 Vierling Drive, at 9:48 a.m.
July 27
A 29-year-old Richfield woman was arrested in connection with second-degree assault and a 33-year-old woman and 54-year-old woman were arrested in connection with fifth-degree assault after a fight broke out between them at the Travelodge, 1251 1st Ave. E., at 10:56 p.m. There were no serious injuries. The case is being investigated by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.