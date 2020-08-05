The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 28 to Aug. 3. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 28
The Shakopee Fire Deptartment was dispatched at 12:59 a.m. after reports that several people were locked inside a hotel room in the 4000 block of 12th Avenue. Officers arrived to find the door-locking mechanism had malfunctioned.
A 52-year-old man from Shakopee was arrested in connection with terroristic threats at Shakopee Avenue and Market Street after allegedly threatening someone with a weapon.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Hunters Ridge Apartments, 628 Gorman St., at 9:33 a.m. Officers found people had rummaged through a car but didn't take anything.
A theft was reported from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Eastview Circle at 11:39 p.m. when plates were taken from a vehicle. There are no suspects.
July 29
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to reports of a car crash at 4:27 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 83 and Dean Lakes Boulevard. Officers found a two-car crash and extricated the driver of one vehicle, providing medical care until Allina EMS arrived.
Aug. 2
A 34-year-old man from Worthington was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault at Fourth Avenue and Dakota Street at 8:51 p.m.
An 18-year-old man from Shakopee was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault in the 1100 block of Murphy Court at 10:11 p.m.
Aug. 3
Two parties were reportedly fornicating in a car at RR Donnelly, 5500 12th Ave., at 7:26 a.m. The suspects weren’t there when officers arrived.
$1,600 in cash was reported stolen from a room at Travelodge, 1251 1st. Ave., at 4:53 p.m. There is no surveillance and no suspects at this time, according to the police department.