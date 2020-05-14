The Shakopee Police Department and Shakopee Fire Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 1-10. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 1
Officers responded to reports of theft at Dollar General, 1202 Shakopee Town Square, at 4:10 p.m. when two suspects reportedly ran out the door with two bins of product. A police spokesperson said there are no known suspects and it was unknown which specific products were stolen.
May 2
A theft was reported at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 2:02 p.m. when a woman reportedly attempted to steal cosmetics. The suspect was asked to leave the store, police said.
Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1900 block of Granite Avenue at 3:33 p.m. Police said according to the reports, a male punched another male and was arrested in connection with fifth-degree assault.
May 3
Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were cited in connection with curfew violations and sending false information to the police at Valleyfair, 1 Valley Fair Drive, when officers found them hanging out in a vehicle at the parking lot at 1:57 a.m.
A female attempted to steal $150 worth of cosmetics at Target, 1685 17th Ave., at 3:55 p.m. Officers issued the woman a citation.
May 4
Officers responded to reports of a domestic assault at Fairfield Inn, 4600 12th Ave, at 12:34 a.m. Police said the reporting party claimed the suspect slashed her tires in the hotel’s parking lot.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a fire outside Marcus Theatre, 8380 Hanson Ave., at 4:13 p.m. The officers found a small grass fire behind the business, according to the fire reports, and it was extinguished with a hand line.
May 6
A 29-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for online solicitation of a minor and fifth-degree drug possession (cocaine). Police said this arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation by the police department and the report has been sent to the county attorney’s office for charges.
May 10
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 3:12 a.m. for an “outside issue” near Marcus Theatre, 1116 Shakopee Town Square, with no further information given in the call, according to the fire report. When they arrived, a mulch fire had been intentionally set near the business and crews extinguished the fire with a water can. The blocks of the building showed some charring, according to the report.
A 24-year-old man from Eagan was arrested in connection with first-degree DWI, fifth-degree drug possession (methamphetamine) and other violations when officers pulled him over at a traffic stop at Valley View Road and 17th Avenue at 12:48 a.m.