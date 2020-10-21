The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 12-19. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 12
A Residential burglary was reported in the 1700 block of 13th Avenue at 1:07 p.m., when a leaf blower valued at $300 was reported stolen. There are no suspects.
Oct. 13
A 23-year-old man from Brooklyn Park was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. He has since been charged.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested for fleeing the police and on a Scott County warrant, after she ran away on foot while being pursued for the warrant.
The police department is investigating a potential sex trafficking case after St. Francis Medical Center reported a suspected sex trafficking victim was in the emergency room. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said with these cases, typically the Shakopee Police Department will conduct an initial investigation, and then involve other entities or hand over the case entirely to the federal government if the investigation determines it necessary.
Oct. 14
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 9:39 a.m. after a semi truck rolled over on the ramp from Chestnut Boulevard to northbound Highway 169. The truck, which was partially blocking the ramp, was leaking diesel fuel, oil and its load of soybeans. The fire department closed the ramp, diverted traffic and isolated the diesel and oil leak until the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Shakopee Towing arrived.
A burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Tyler Street at 4:31 p.m. A cordless drill and light valued at $160 were reported stolen from a shed. There are no suspects.
A customer at Walmart, 8100 Old Carriage Court, who was not wearing a mask reportedly harassed and yelled profanities at a customer who asked him to put a mask on. Arras said the police department does not cite people for not wearing masks in public spaces, but said the department “does want people to comply” with the mask mandate in place.
Oct. 15
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a car crash at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Marystown Road and Windermere Way. One vehicle involved had gone 75 yards into a field, according to the fire call log, and the driver of the vehicle needed to be extricated but was too far away for crews to utilize hydraulic extrication tools. The crew instead extricated the driver using hand tools and a Sawzall. The driver was then handed off to Allina EMS, along with the driver of the other vehicle.
Oct. 18
A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested for illegally possessing ammunition or a firearm, giving false information to the police and driving without a driver’s license at Mystic Lake Drive and County Road 42 at 1:55 a.m.
A 20-year-old Crystal man was cited in connection with underage drinking and driving, underage consumption and driving after revocation at Marshall Road and Valley View Drive at 11:08 p.m.
Oct. 19
A blower and chop saw totaling $1,400 was reported stolen from a motor vehicle at Green Landscaping, 1785 County Road 42, at 7:45 a.m.