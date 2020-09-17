The Shakopee Police and Fire Departments responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 9-14. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the departments responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 9
Officers responded to reports of a handicap card stolen from inside a vehicle in the 500 block of 7th Avenue at 12:20 p.m.
An intoxicated male who was unable to walk was ushered from Travelodge, 1251 First Ave., to St. Francis Hospital at 3:04 p.m.
Sept. 10
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 7:56 a.m. to respond to a broken water pipe inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Eagle Creek Boulevard. Officers found the broken pipe had gone unreported for “several hours” and the building’s maintenance team was not initially responsive, so officers broke in the door to the building’s mechanical room to shut the water off.
Sept. 11
A 34-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for domestic assault, obstruction and two counts of fourth-degree assault in the 1300 block of Knoll Drive at 9:11 p.m. He is pending charges from the Scott County Attorney’s office.
Criminal sexual conduct was reported at 8:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of Harrison Street. The case is being investigated at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 12
A female guest at Holiday Inn Express, 4550 12th Ave., reported she and her 9-year-old child were offered meth by another guest at the hotel at 5:13 p.m. The police department is investigating the information.
Sept. 13
The fire and police departments were dispatched at 10:24 a.m. in response to an SUV that hit La Costena Market in the 800 block of First Avenue when its breaks failed. The vehicle hit propane tanks and the front window of the business, which was occupied by both customers and employees. Nobody was injured, and the fire department swept up the broken glass, rubble and scattered merchandise, according to fire reports.
Sept. 14
A 20-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for domestic assault, violating a no-contact order and obstructing the legal process at the Pullman Club, 124 1st Ave., at 11:09 p.m.
Mail theft was reported in the 1800 block of Quail Drive at 10:49 a.m. There is no surveillance, and the reporting party told police an Amazon package was stolen.
A power washer was reported stolen from a driveway in the 100 block of Main Street at 3:20 p.m. The reporting party’s wife saw the suspect, and the police are working on identifying the individual.