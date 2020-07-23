The Shakopee Police Department and Shakopee Fire Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 13-20. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 13
A residential burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Wilking Way at 9:10 a.m. The reporting party reported the garage door opener was stolen from a car in the driveway. There are no suspects.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 10:30 a.m. for a car fire in the 9000 block of 13th Avenue. Officers found a smoldering vehicle that had been burning, and bystanders dumped sand on the fire to knock it down. Officers finished putting out the fire.
July 14
A 44-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree criminal sexual assault at 11:15 a.m. after he allegedly asked an employee at Chuck and Don’s pet food off Vierling Drive for a ride. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said more information will be released when the County Attorney’s office comes out with charging documents.
A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was cited in connection with theft at Holiday Greenwood, 1381 Greenwood Court, at 3:05 p.m. for driving off without paying for his gas.
July 15
Unemployment fraud was reported at Hocata Ti Cultural Center, 2300 Tiwahe Circle, at 7:47 a.m. Arras said these cases have been popping up often. “People are trying to get unemployment benefits from social security numbers,” he said.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 12:13 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from southbound Highway 169 to Highway 13 after it was reported that a driver and passengers were trapped inside the vehicle. Fire Department officers found the driver trapped in the vehicle, but no passengers. Crews removed the vehicle’s windshield to extricate the driver before the patient was handed off to Allina EMS. The area was searched for other crash victims who may have been ejected, but none were found, according to the weekly fire log.
July 17
A 39-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with second-degree assault, two counts domestic assault, third-degree DWI and a Scott County warrant at The Addison, 925 Alysheba Road, at 6:44 p.m. The suspect threatened the victim with a knife but the victim is OK, Arras said.
The Shakopee Fire Department was dispatched at 8:33 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motorcycle in the 4000 block of 12th Ave. The patient suffered significant injuries, according to the report, and was handed off to Allina EMS.
July 19
Thefts from two motor vehicles were reported at Wilkie Park Wildlife Preserve, 7701 County Road 101, at 7:33 p.m. The suspect stole a Lululemon gym bag, a piece of Apple technology, tennis shoes, workout outfits and keys. There are no known suspects at the time.
July 20
A verbal altercation broke out in the 1600 block of Wilking Way at 7:11 p.m. between two people in cars, when a gun was pointed at a victim involved in the argument. There are currently no suspects or vehicle descriptions, Arras said.