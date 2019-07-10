Shakopee police are investigating a rape reported at Canterbury Park on June 20.
Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said it's an open, active investigation.
"We're investigating it as a rape," he said. "We're not going to talk about this case because it's fresh."
Asked whether it was a "stranger rape," Robson would not say. He also would not disclose the age of the victim or location of the incident.
"It's not unfounded," he said. "This is a sensitive area."
Canterbury Park spokesman Jeff Maday declined to comment, citing the active investigation.
No arrests have been made in the case.