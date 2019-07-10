Canterbury Crowd
A crowd gathers at Canterbury Park in 2017.

 file photo

Shakopee police are investigating a rape reported at Canterbury Park on June 20.

Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said it's an open, active investigation.

"We're investigating it as a rape," he said. "We're not going to talk about this case because it's fresh."

Asked whether it was a "stranger rape," Robson would not say. He also would not disclose the age of the victim or location of the incident.

"It's not unfounded," he said. "This is a sensitive area."

Canterbury Park spokesman Jeff Maday declined to comment, citing the active investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case. 

