Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate joined a virtual conversation with Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, the team's former punter Greg Coleman, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and others to talk about a repair voucher program Tate said has had a “profound impact” on how the Shakopee Police Department interacts with the public.
For the last two years, the Shakopee Police Department has partnered with Lights On!, an organization that funds repair vouchers for drivers who are pulled over for a repair issue.
The Minnesota Vikings Social Justice Committee recently donated $20,000 to the Lights On! program in the name of its commitment to repairing the relationship between members of law enforcement and the communities they serve.
When a driver is pulled over for a repair issue such as a busted tail light, instead of handing out tickets, participating law enforcement agencies such as the Shakopee Police Department hand out vouchers for the driver to get the vehicle fixed.
"When it comes to the true impact of this program, I don't think I'm over-exaggerating or overstating when I say it's had a profound impact on how we interact with each other," Tate said. "It's changed perceptions and changed the outcomes of these traffic stops in a positive way. I feel confident I can say that definitively because I've seen it with my own eyes."
Tate said he watched body camera footage just last week, in which a white police officer pulled over a person of color for a broken tail light.
“There was definitely tension there,” Tate said. “But then you could see the officer hand back the driver’s license, proof of insurance, and the Lights On! voucher.”
Tate said the driver thanked the police officer and gave the officer a fist-bump before driving away.
“That’s what makes the world a better place,” Mattison, who is part of the Minnesota Vikings social justice committee, said. “We fix the details. And that’s what Lights On! is doing.”