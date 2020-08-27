The Shakopee Police Department has received a complaint related to the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission and has opened an investigation, according to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate.
It is not clear who made the complaint, which is not public due to the ongoing investigation.
Utilities Manager John Crooks underwent an investigation by a private law firm hired by SPUC. According to the state auditor’s office, Crooks is earning more than the state salary cap allows.
On Aug. 13, SPUC held a private meeting to discuss the findings of the investigation. The commission voted to renegotiate Crooks’ current salary and pension plan, and directed its legal counsel to negotiate a repayment plan for the excess earnings Crooks has received the past three years.
The state caps government employees at $178,782. According to his current contract, Crooks earns a base salary of $200,000 per year. He has been earning more than the state salary cap allows since 2017.
Crooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.
On Aug. 18, the Shakopee City Council passed a motion to give residents the option to dissolve SPUC on Election Day in November.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds and some other city staff and councilmembers — including Jody Brennan, who is a member of both the commission and city council — have long cried foul over the way SPUC handles its business, particularly in regards to transparency.
“One big issue is that we can’t get information that we need to analyze — while Mr. Crooks still controls the organization,” Reynolds wrote in an Aug. 24 email to the council, which discussed next steps for the potential dissolution of SPUC. “There is no information coming to us... Crooks refuses to cooperate and provide information.”
No disciplinary action against Crooks was taken at SPUC’s Aug. 13 meeting beyond the repayment plan and salary renegotiation. Brennan, however, posted on her public Facebook page that Crooks “will be leaving very soon because of the result of the investigation.”
When asked by the Valley News Aug. 26 to elaborate on her comments Brennan had no further comment, but said the commission plans to schedule another special meeting to discuss the matter.
“The delivery of our water, the delivery of electrical service to our community is very good. But… if the leader of the organization should be above the law… it gets to me,” Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars said at the Aug. 18 city council meeting. “I use words like integrity, morals, values… to find there was a violation of state law for a couple years… that was telling for me.”
Commissioners Mathew Meyer and Deb Amundson and city councilmember Matt Lehman have voiced concerns over the dissolution of SPUC, claiming the reason the city council divorced the utility from the city in 1951 was to keep politics out of utility rates.