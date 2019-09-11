The Shakopee Police Department is hosting a free car seat safety clinic Friday, Sept. 27 at Shakopee Fire Station 1, 2700 Vierling Drive E.
Certified technicians will teach how to install child restraints properly, as well as answer questions. This is an appointment-only event.
Schedule an appointment between noon and 2 p.m. by contacting Officer Michelle Schmidt at mschmidt@ShakopeeMN.gov or 952-233-9464.
Learn more about the department's Child Passenger Safety program at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/police.