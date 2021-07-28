The Shakopee Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in the city Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post from the department, at 2:31 p.m. July 28, officers responded to a report of a homicide near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street.
A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to public safety, the post said.
"We do not believe this was a random act of violence," the post said, adding there is no threat to public safety.
No further information was released. Calls to the police department seeking more information were not immediately returned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.