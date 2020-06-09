Updated at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Shakopee police are investigating a homicide following the shooting of a 65-year-old man in his home Monday night, according to the city of Shakopee.
At 7:22 p.m. June 8, police responded to a report of a shooting incident in the 2400 block of Paha Circle, which is on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community reservation. Officers found the victim inside a home with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee. His identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police arrested Brady Daniel Zipoy, 23, at the scene for second-degree murder. According to his Facebook profile, Zipoy is a marine veteran and was studying at Normandale Community College. He attended Prior Lake High School.
Zipoy is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges. Police do not believe Zipoy and the victim knew each other, according to the release. Authorities do not believe there is any threat or danger to the general public.
“Tonight we mourn a relative of our Community who was killed in his home by an intruder," the tribe said in a statement. "We are grateful to the Shakopee Police Department and the assisting public safety agencies for their quick response and the apprehension of the suspect."
Anyone with information concerning the shooting should contact the Shakopee Police Department at 952-233-9400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to ShakopeeMN.gov/SPDtip411 or by texting SPDTIPS and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).