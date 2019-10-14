On Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, the Shakopee Police Department received reports of graffiti on walking paths near Shawmut, Goldenrod and Prairie streets, according to Police Chief Jeff Tate. Some of the graffiti contained racial slurs.
“The city does not tolerate this and quickly removed the graffiti once we were made aware of it,” Tate said.
Graffiti was also found on a garage door and mailbox, but Tate said the “real racist graffiti” was on sidewalks.
The Shakopee Public Works Department quickly removed the graffiti, he said.
“The city will continue to take all steps necessary to prevent and stop this from happening in the future, clean up racist and obscene graffiti and prosecute the perpetrators,” the Shakopee Police Department said in a statement.
At the end of September, racist graffiti targeting a family who had recently moved to the Dufferin Park neighborhood in Savage was quickly removed by neighbors and the Savage Public Works Department. Tate said the Shakopee police are working with the city of Savage to determine if these cases are related.
“We are still actively investigating the cases and ask that anyone with information contact us,” Tate said.