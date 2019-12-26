The Shakopee Police Department is responding to an alleged threat made on social media by a person who indicated he was going to “shoot up Shakopee High School” on Jan. 2.
According to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, the department was made aware of the social media post, which was posted on SnapChat— a photo and video messaging app — on Christmas night, Dec. 25, and has been working ever since to resolve the situation.
“We are hopeful we can try to get a lot more information out soon,” Tate said.
The screenshot of the social media post shows a photo of a young man's face that reads, “hey (expletive) on January 2 I’m gonna shoot up Shakopee High School… Not catching me lacking.”
A post on Concerned Citizens of Shakopee also shows screenshots of a conversation between a person who saw the threats and the poster. The person who messaged the poster asked if he was serious, to which the poster responded: “no I’m dead serious.” He later said he was in foster care and “no one wants me.”
“I’m hoping we will have something more to put out soon,” Tate said.
Those with information regarding the threats should call the department's non-emergency line at 952-445-1411.