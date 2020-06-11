Three victims have had their social security numbers stolen by people who have filed for unemployment benefits in the last six days, according to the Shakopee Police Department.
The police department said the victim’s employer would be made aware of the false claims and would reach out to the employee if there was anything suspicious.
Police said if you believe you’ve been a victim of unemployment fraud, you should maintain records from the incident, contact your employer’s human resources department, file a report with the police department, call the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, call a credit bureau to place a fraud alert on your identity and report the incident to other agencies such as the Federal Trade Commission and IRS.