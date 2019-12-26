Updated at 3:37 p.m. Thursday.
The Shakopee Police Department responded to an alleged threat and racial slur posted on social media by a person who indicated he was going to “shoot up Shakopee High School” on Jan. 2. Its findings revealed the post included a photo of a random young man from California, and the department said the actual boy who made the post is a 14-year-old from Shakopee.
According to Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, the department was made aware of the social media post, which was posted on SnapChat— a photo and video messaging app — on Christmas night, Dec. 25.
The screenshot of the social media post shows a photo of a young man's face that reads, “hey (racial expletive) on January 2 I’m gonna shoot up Shakopee High School… Not catching me lacking.”
A post on Concerned Citizens of Shakopee also shows screenshots of a conversation between a person who saw the threats and the poster. The person who messaged the poster asked if he was serious, to which the poster responded: “no I’m dead serious.” He later said he was in foster care and “no one wants me.”
More screen shots displaying conversations with the poster revealed racial slurs and racial targeting. However, according to an update sent out by the Shakopee Police Department in the afternoon of Dec. 26, investigators determined the real post was made by an African American boy from Shakopee who was posing as a young white male.
"While we normally don’t reveal the race of suspects or victims, due to the racial slur used in the original post and the number of inquiries we’ve received specific to it, we can tell you that the suspect juvenile is an African American," the police department said in a statement. "There is no hate crime in this case."
The police department said it does not believe there is any threat to students or the community, and it said the boy who made the post did not have any access to weapons.
"Unfortunately, every school year we seem to get a variety of threats from students specific to an act of violence," the police department said. "We take each one seriously and please, rest assured, if there was ever a case where we thought the public or a student was in danger, we would notify the public immediately."
Those with information regarding the threats should call the department's non-emergency line at 952-445-1411.