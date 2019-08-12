The Shakopee Police Department recently received a $1,500 grant from Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative's Operation Round-Up to provide car seats to families in need, according to a press release.
The grant will allow 15 convertible car seats to be available to officers following emergencies, and other car seats will be handed to families in need at community events like Project Community Connect and through Shakopee Community Assistance, the release said.
Over the past several years, Program Coordinator Officer Michelle Schmidt has seen a large increase in the number of families who cannot afford up-to-code car seats or who have an immediate need for a car seat following a car accident or fire.
According to the release, there will also be a free car seat safety clinic Sept. 27 between noon and 2 p.m. at the Shakopee Fire Station. The clinic is by appointment only, and those interested should contact Schmidt at mschmidt@ShakopeeMN.gov or 952-233-9464.