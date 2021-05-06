The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 29 to May 3. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
April 29
A 37-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for second-degree DWI, domestic assault and interference with a 911 call at 10th Avenue and Fuller Street at 9:30 p.m.
The theft of a catalytic converter was reported from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Princeton Avenue at 4:52 p.m. There are no suspects at this time.
The theft of an enclosed construction trailer with tools and materials was reported stolen from the 1600 block of Riverside Drive at 9:29 a.m. There are no suspects at this time.
April 30
A 24-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested for domestic assault-inflicting fear in the 700 block of Harvest Court at 8:55 p.m.
A 49-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Holiday Gas Station, 444 First Ave., at 11:46 p.m.
Shoplifting was reported from Walmart after merchandise valued at $201 was stolen from 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 8:01 p.m. A 29-year-old woman from Waseca was cited in connection with the theft.
May 1
A 33-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Dakotah Parkway and County Road 42 at 1:14 a.m.
Officers responded to reports of a domestic assault at Baymont Hotel, 1244 Canterbury Road, at 10:21 a.m. There were minor injuries and no arrests were made.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a motor vehicle in the 700 block of Sarazin Street at 1:49 p.m. There are no suspects.
A theft was reported from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 3:03 p.m. Another theft from Walmart was reported shortly thereafter, at 4:48 p.m. The police department is waiting on reports detailing what was stolen.
May 2
Officers responded to reports of a domestic assault at McDonald’s, 3990 12th Ave, at 5:46 p.m. A 41-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in connection with the assault. The victim suffered minor injuries.
May 3
A 36-year-old Northport, Alabama man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree DWI, second-degree test refusal, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation at the transit station at 1615 Weston Court at 5:22 a.m. The motor vehicle, a 2017 Huyndai Elantra, was stolen from Omaha, according to the Shakopee police.