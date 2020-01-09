The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 31-Jan. 5. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 31
Officers responded to 15 accidents or cars in ditches throughout the day due to slippery road conditions throughout the day. No serious injuries were recorded from these accidents.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Hunters Ridge Apartments, 628 Gorman Street, around 12:49 a.m. Fire Chief Rick Coleman said there was no damage and a small fire started with burnt food on a stove.
Officers responded to an assault at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 Saint Francis Ave, at 6:04 p.m.
Jan. 1
Officers responded to another report of an assault at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 Saint Francis Ave., at 7:42 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of fraud at Domino’s Pizza, 224 First Ave., at 9:23 p.m.
Jan. 2
A 28-year-old woman from Anoka was arrested in connection with several counts of assault and terroristic threats.
A 15-year-old girl from Shakopee was cited in connection with fifth-degree assault.
Officers responded to an in-progress theft at the HyVee in Shakopee, 1451 Adams Street, at 11:48 a.m.
Jan. 3
A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection to drug possession when officers found him in the 700 block of Garden Lane with cocaine and marijuana at 3:09 p.m.
A 36-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in connection to domestic assault in the 1300 block of Sage Lane at 7:08 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of threats at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 St. Francis Ave., at 9:21 a.m.
Jan. 4
A 28-year-old woman from Savage was arrested in connection with disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault at the Holiday gas station, 444 First Ave. at 7:45 p.m.
A 19-year-old St. Clould man was arrested in connection to fourth-degree assault at the Addison apartments, 2225 Jeffery Allen Drive, at 3:37 a.m.
A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to theft, giving false information to police officers, possession of methamphetamine and Scott County Warrants at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 8:08 p.m.
Jan. 5
A 29-year-old man from Mound was arrested in connection with violating a no-contact order, fifth-degree assault and Carver County warrants at the Travelodge, 1251 First Ave., at 12:49 a.m.