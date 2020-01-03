The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 23-29. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 23
A burglary was reported at Empire Gas and Grocery off First Avenue in Shakopee around 8:45 a.m. According to the Shakopee Police Department, nothing was stolen but property damage occurred.
A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Atwood Street around 1:12 p.m. when various tools were reported stolen valued at approximately $1,900. There were no signs of forced entry.
A 32-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in connection to a warrant, fifth-degree drug possession, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia when officers stopped him on Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at 9:45 p.m. He was found with methamphetamine. A 42-year-old woman in the same car was arrested in connection to two counts of fifth-degree drug possession when officers found her with meth and Adderall.
Dec. 24
A 36-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested in connection to second-degree DWI at County Road 18 and Eagle Creek Boulevard at 12:38 a.m.
A 55-year-old woman from St. Paul was arrested in connection to domestic assault in the 1000 block of Juniper Court around 7:12 p.m.
Dec. 25
Officers responded to reports of domestic assault in the 1100 block of Kensington Drive at 4:52 p.m. A suspect was arrested Dec. 26 in connection to the assault.
Dec. 26
A 44-year-old man from Prior Lake was arrested in connection to a Scott County warrant for stalking and a violation of no contact orders in the 8000 block of Old Carriage Court around 8 p.m.
A 22-year-old man from Shakopee was arrested in connection to domestic assault after officers responded to a report in the 1600 block of Greenway Avenue around 4:53 p.m.
Two 17-year-old boys were cited in connection to theft at 5:07 p.m. and 10:16 p.m. They collectively stole clothing valued at approximately $170.
Dec. 27
A 30-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park was arrested in connection to possession of meth, shoplifting and a Wright County warrant at Kohl’s around 7:46 p.m. A 29-year-old male from Chaska accompanying the woman was also arrested in connection with possession of meth. The woman was attempting to shoplift clothing valued at approximately $81.
A 40-year-old woman from Coon Rapids was arrested in connection with check forgery, identity theft and possession of meth off Canterbury Road and Highway 169 around 1:47 p.m. A 39-year-old man from St. Paul who was accompanying the woman was also arrested in connection with drug possession.
Officers responded to reports of harassment at PetSmart around 2:26 p.m. According to the police department, a male was reportedly harassing people in the parking lot, but when officers arrived the suspect could not be found.
Dec. 28
Officers responded to a theft at Kwik Trip around 7:37 a.m. The suspect reportedly stole various merchandise totaling $13.
A 30-year-old Burnsville woman was cited in connection with fifth-degree assault when she allegedly assaulted an employee at Sandalwood Suites.
Officers responded to a report of an assault at Sandalwood Suites around 4 p.m. There does not appear to have been charges or arrests made at this time.