The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 4-12. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 4
Tip jars were stolen from Chipotle and Subway at 9:26 and 9:34 p.m., respectively. There was approximately $20 in the Chipotle tip jar, and the amount of money in the Subway tip jar is unknown. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said there are suspects.
Officers responded to a report of weapons at Arlington Ridge Apartments around 11:50 p.m. when a woman at a friend’s residence said a male pulled a gun on her. The case is active and open.
Dec. 5
A domestic assault was reported in the 900 block of Basenji Curve around 8 p.m. The report was sent to the county attorney’s office for review, but Arras said there didn’t appear to be any injuries.
Dec. 7
A 22-year-old man from Eden Prairie was arrested in connection with a fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree possession of drugs when officers stopped him near Highway 169 and County Road 101. Officers found him in possession of cocaine and ecstasy.
Dec. 8
A domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of 7th Avenue around 1:50 p.m. There are no charges involved in the report.