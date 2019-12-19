The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 10-16. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Dec. 10
A 27-year-old woman from Shakopee was arrested in connection to a theft at Target around 3:48 p.m. when she allegedly stole three electric scooters and two rumbas.
A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The case has been brought to the county attorney’s office for charges.
Dec. 11
A 27-year-old man from Shakopee was arrested in connection to domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation off Vierling and Kensington Drive around 6:15 p.m. The victim was not transported to the hospital and the case was handed to Scott County for charges.
Dec. 12
A 30-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in connection with possession of meth and giving false information to police, as well as Hennepin and Ramsey County Warrants, at his apartment off Sarazin Street. The arrest was part of a Southwest Metro Drug Task Force case, Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said.
Shakopee police responded to a report of threats of a physical altercation at Shakopee High School around 2:30 p.m. Arras said there was never any confirmation that the threat was made.
Dec. 14
Officers responded to reports of an animal bite at the AmericInn off 12th Avenue in Shakopee, where two dogs began to fight, and one of the dog owners was bitten by one of the dogs. It is unknown which dog bit the owner, Arras said.
Dec. 15
A 20-year-old man from Brooklyn Park was arrested in connection with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Canterbury Road and County Road 42, when officers found him with 52 grams of marijuana.
Dec. 16
A fraud was reported at Canterbury Park around 11 p.m. Arras said the fraud was due to a fake identification card.