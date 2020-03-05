The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 24 to March 2. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 24
A 46-year-old man from Belle Plaine was arrested in connection to fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance when officers found him with what appeared to be methamphetamine at a traffic stop at County Road 83 and Highway 169 at 11:33 p.m.
Three men and a woman were arrested at 5:09 p.m. at Old Carriage Court and Southbridge Parkway. The woman, age 28 from Carver, was arrested in connection to fifth-degree drug possession (meth, cocaine and heroin). A 45-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection to meth possession. A 27-year-old man from Mora was arrested in connection to meth possession and on a Department of Corrections warrant. And a 32-year-old Hopkins man was arrested in connection to giving false information to the police, as well as Scott, Carver and Hennepin County warrants. There were about 15 grams of meth in the car, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras.
Officers responded to a theft report at Americinn, 4100 12th Ave., after someone allegedly broke into a vending machine at 3:41 a.m.
Officers responded to a theft at Target, 1685 17th Ave., after reports that a man stole a hover board and shoved a team member. The suspect was later arrested in connection to fifth-degree assault and theft.
Feb. 25
A 61-year-old male arrested in connection to domestic assault at the Travelodge, 1251 1st Ave., at 1:19 a.m. Arras said he allegedly hit a female, who suffered minor injuries.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a motor vehicle at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave., at 4:49 p.m. The estimated damage is $1,200 and there are no suspects at this time.
Feb. 26
A 30-year-old man from Cottage Grove was arrested in connection to first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree sale of a controlled substance, fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. A 29-year-old woman accompanying the man was also arrested in connection to first-degree drug sale and possession.
A 35-year-old homeless man was arrested in connection to theft, fifth-degree drug possession (meth) and giving false information to police after he allegedly stole several paintings on Jan. 24 from Baymont Hotel, 1244 Canterbury Road.
Officers responded to a robbery at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., at 4:44 p.m. A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to simple robbery, and a 16-year-old and 15-year-old were cited in connection to fifth-degree assault, after they allegedly jumped another student at the high school and stole his belt, which was valued at $430. Arras said the victim's nose was bleeding “pretty badly.”
Feb. 27
Officers were dispatched regarding a disturbance at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., at 4:13 p.m. when two juvenile males who did not attend the school needed to be removed, according to Arras.
Feb. 28
A 17-year-old Shakopee male was cited in connection with driving after suspension, open bottle, underage drinking and driving and underage liquor consumption at Southbridge Parkway and Old Carriage Court at 12:39 a.m.
Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 800 block of Roundhouse Street at 9:01 a.m. There were no arrests and there were no suspects.
Feb. 29
A candy machine was broken into at Country Inn and Suites, 1204 Ramsey St., at 5:15 p.m.
March 2
A 26-year-old woman was arrested in connection to second-degree assault, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), domestic assault, fleeing on foot, obstructing the legal process and failing to stop for a property damage crash at Third Avenue and Naumkeag Street at 10:26 p.m.