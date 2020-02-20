The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 11 to Feb. 17. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 11
A 26-year-old man from St. Paul was arrested in connection with domestic assault in the 1300 block of Balsam Trail at 7:32 p.m.
Two wireless XBox controllers were reported stolen from Target, 1685 17th Ave, at 3:28 p.m. The suspect was later cited for theft, along with his two accomplices, who had allegedly stolen Xbox controllers in December and January.
Feb. 12
A 30-year-old woman from St. Paul was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession (meth) at Mystic Lake Drive and Valley View Road at 1:06 a.m.
A 28-year-old man was cited in connection with the theft of groceries at Cub Foods Vierling, 1198 Vierling Drive, at 6:56 a.m. The food was valued at more than $200.
A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man, both from Minneapolis, were cited in connection with theft for allegedly stealing tip jars from Five Guys, 8090 Old Carriage Road, in December.
Officers were notified of an assault at the Minnesota Corrections Facility-Shakopee, 1010 6th Ave, at 10:48 a.m. The assault involved inmates. Police Captain Jason Arras said the department of corrections will conduct its own investigation into the incident.
Feb. 13
A 34-year-old man from Minneapolis was connected with fifth-degree drug possession when officers allegedly found him with meth and cocaine at Lowe’s, 4270 Dean Lakes Blvd, at 1:33 a.m.
A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with first-degree possession of meth and fifth-degree possession of cocaine and heroin. A man accompanying him was also arrested in connection with meth possession. Combined, the men allegedly possessed 75 grams of methamphetamine. Officers found them in the 3900 block of Sunset Ave at 2:11 p.m.
Feb. 14
Officers responded to reports of a burglary at Quad Graphics, 5101 Valley Industrial Blvd, at 6 a.m. The back door was left wide open and copper wire had been stolen from inside the building, according to the police report.
Feb. 15
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at Caribou Coffee, 1361 Heather Street, at 9:30 a.m. Staff at the coffee shop told officers a male entered the building who “keeps disturbing guests,” according to the report. The case was sent to the county attorney’s office.
Feb. 16
A 45-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of cocaine and shoplifting at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 4:13 a.m. when officers allegedly found him trying to steal a television.
Feb. 17
A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with domestic assault when he engaged in a fight with his brother in the 800 block of Atwood Street at 9:53 a.m. There were only minor injuries.