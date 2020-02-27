The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 18-21. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Feb. 18
Two women from Minneapolis, ages 35 and 31, were arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession when officers found them in possession with trace amounts of methamphetamine at a traffic stop at County Road 21 and County Road 18 at 1:39 a.m.
A 34-year-old woman from Zimmerman was arrested in connection with trace amounts of meth possession at Vierling Drive and Jasper Road at 10:26 p.m. A 31-year-old man who accompanied the woman was arrested in connection with false info to police and a DOC warrant.
Officers responded to two gas drive-offs at Kwik Trip, 8225 Crossings Blvd., at 6:01 a.m. The suspect stole $20 and $39 worth of gas. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said the same suspect is also believed to have driven off a few days prior with $36 worth of gas. No arrests were made.
Feb. 20
A 43-year-old man from Vadnais Heights was arrested in connection to third-degree burglary and property damage in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue at 9:09 p.m. The man did not steal anything, Arras said, but because he broke into the property the incident was classified as a burglary.
Feb. 21
A 32-year-old cited in connection with theft when he allegedly attempted to steal casino chips at Canterbury Card Club at 1:38 a.m. The chips were valued at $95.
A 19-year-old from Mankato was cited in connection with underage drinking and driving, underage consumption of alcohol and speeding at Highway 169 and Fuller Street at 2:32 a.m.
Officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 2000 block of Attenborough Street at 10:25 a.m., where a gas heater was reported stolen from a home under construction.
Officers responded to reports of a burglary in the parking garage at Riva Ridge Apartments, 1224 Shakopee Ave., at 10:33 a.m., where Arras said an unlocked vehicle was broken into.