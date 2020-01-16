The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 8 to 13. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 8
A 43-year-old woman from Fergus Falls was arrested in connection to a theft when she allegedly stole a pair of leggings and a long-sleeved shirt from Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 12:45 p.m.
Apple Airpods were reported stolen at Shakopee West Junior High, 200 10th Ave., at 1:36 p.m.
A male and female reportedly stole a handful of clothes from Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 5:25 p.m.
A theft was reported at Target, 1685 17th Ave., when two suspects were seen stealing $800 worth of shoes and clothing items at 6:15 p.m. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said the case has been sent to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for review.
Jan. 9
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection to domestic assault in the 1300 block of Balsam Trail at 10:35 p.m. According to the police department, the woman was intoxicated and hitting the victim with her hands.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a blue Honda Odyssey at the Addison Jeffery, 2225 Jeffery Allen Drive, at 8:21 a.m. The theft is part of a series of catalytic converter thefts across the southwest metro.
A patient on hold with warrants at St. Francis Hospital, 1455 St. Francis Ave., walked away from the hospital and was charged with escaping from custody at 12:04 p.m.
Jan. 10
A fraud was reported at All Saints Senior Living, 1880 Independence Drive. The reporting party who works at the senior home said she was contacted by a man who falsely stated he was the project coordinator for Shakopee High School and asked if All Saint’s would like to sponsor the football team. The same scam happened in Edina and affected about 15 companies, according to the Shakopee Police Department.
Threats were reported at Doran Triple Crown, 830 Shenandoah Drive, at 8:55 a.m. when two construction workers were arguing with each other.
Threats reported at Shakopee West Junior High at 2:05 p.m. Arras said this case is still active and open.
Jan. 11
A 41-year-old man from Elko New Market was arrested in connection with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and Dakota and Department of Corrections warrants when officers found him at Canterbury Road and County Road 101 at 12:44 p.m. with a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested in connection to meth and cocaine possession when officers found her at a traffic stop at Highway 1010 and Marschall Road at 1:24 a.m.
Officers pulled over a 30-year-old man at County Road 83 and Highway 169 and arrested him at 10:58 p.m. after finding him in possession of ecstasy.
Jan. 12
A 28-year-old woman from Shakopee was cited for theft at Target, 1685 17th Ave., at 1:13 p.m.
A car window was reported smashed and a backpack was stolen from a motor vehicle at the Southbridge dog park, 7101 Southbridge Parkway, at 6:04 p.m.