The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan. 16-26. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Jan. 16
A 14-year-old girl from Shakopee was arrested in connection with obstructing the legal process with force and disorderly conduct at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., when she pushed a staff member at the school while swearing loudly, according to the police report. When the officer on the scene caught up with her, she allegedly physically fought with officers until she was detained inside a squad car.
A 76-year-old man was cited in connection with mistreatment of an animal when he allegedly left a dog in its kennel in the bed of his truck at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road.
Jan. 17
A 22-year-old man from Shakopee was arrested in connection to domestic assault by strangulation in the 500 block of Shakopee Avenue at 6:34 p.m. Officers were called to the scene when the reporting party heard a female screaming and children crying, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras.
Jan. 19
An adult Husky was found sitting in the front seat of a car at Canterbury Card Club, 1100 Canterbury Road, at 11:23 p.m. Dog food was available in the back seat, with a dish of slightly-frozen water on the floor, and the dog did not appear to be in distress, according to Arras. The police department attempted to page the dog’s owner but could not find him.
Jan. 20
Officers responded to a shoplifting case at Famous Footwear, 1593 17th Ave, at 2:48 p.m. when a mother and two daughters allegedly took two pairs of shoes. A 43-year-old woman was cited in connection with theft following the report.
Jan. 21
A 33-year-old woman from Northfield was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession when officers found her in possession of methamphetamine and THC oil at a traffic stop at County Road 83 and Highway 169.
Jan. 22
A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession (marijuana) and a 29-year-old man accompanying him was arrested in connection to giving false information to the police and Ramsey, Anoka and Hennepin County warrants at Mystic Lake Drive and Sioux Trail Northwest at 11:12 p.m.
Jan. 23
A 43-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested in connection with fifth-degree assault and interference with a 911 call at Independence Drive and 18th Ave at 11:39 a.m.
A 27-year-old man from Shakopee was cited in connection with shoplifting at Kwik Trip, 1522 Vierling Drive, at 4:16 p.m. when the reporting party allegedly saw the man put at least one thing in his pocket.
Jan. 26
A 30-year-old man from White Bear Lake was arrested in connection to mail theft, motor vehicle tampering and theft in the 7800 block of County Road 101 at 12:49 a.m. when the police department responded to complaints about a verbal disturbance between two males.
A 26-year-old woman from Brainerd was arrested in connection with theft, fifth-degree drug possession (oxycodone) and possession of hypodermic needles at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 5:30 p.m. The woman allegedly stole Under Armor sweatshirts.