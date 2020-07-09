The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 29 to July 6. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 29
A 46-year-old man from St. Paul was arrested for fifth-degree possession of eight grams of methamphetamine, ineligible possession of a firearm, transportation of an uncased loaded firearm, carrying a weapon without permit, possession of stolen property and possession of a small amount of marijuana at Bloomington Ferry Bridge and Highway 169 at 12:53 a.m.
A suspect was arrested June 30 and is in custody at the Scott County Jail on third and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, as well as one count of indecent exposure while confining or restricting the victim.
Officers responded to a male urinating near the railroad tracks off Main Street and 2nd Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.
July 2
The Shakopee Police Department received two cyber report tips about obscenities. One report was flagged as occurring in the 500 block of Washington Court, and the other report was flagged in the 500 block of Minnesota Street.
July 3
A mini photo printer valued at $100 was reported stolen at Best Buy, 8100 Old Carriage Court, at 12:55 p.m. There have been no arrests.
Three pairs of shoes valued at $204 were reported stolen from Famous Footwear, 1593 17th Ave., at 5:05 p.m. There have been no arrests.
July 5
A victim was reportedly hit in the arms with a baseball bat outside the Super 8 Motel, 581 Marschall Road, at 12:54 a.m. Arras said the victim believes he knows who the suspect is. The victim was OK and was not transported to a hospital.
A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was cited in connection with mistreating an animal and leaving an animal in an unattended motor vehicle when he allegedly left a dog in his vehicle with rolled-up windows at the Holiday Inn Express, 4550 12th Ave E.
July 6
A burglary was reported at Shakopee Supportive Housing, 1020 Bluff Ave., at 8:07 a.m. There was damage to the front door, and office supplies were reported stolen. Police said the department is investigating three other potential burglaries made around the same time to see if they are connected.