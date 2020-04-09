The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 25 to April 5. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 25
A burglary was reported in the 3600 block of Marschall Road at 4:51 p.m. when firearms valued at $1,000 were reported stolen from the residence.
March 27
Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1100 block of Kensington Drive at 1:02 p.m. Officers found two juveniles arguing, and did not issue citations.
A burglary was reported at Light of the World Church, 502 First Ave., at 7:33 p.m. The police department said there was an unknown amount of cash missing as well as damage to the church’s door lock.
March 29
A criminal sexual conduct case was reported to the police department at 9:08 p.m. The case was forwarded to Scott County Attorney’s Office for charges. The Shakopee Police Department did not provide any additional information, such as the location of the incident, citing data privacy laws.
March 30
A theft was reported at Target at 9:17 a.m. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said a cell phone was stolen from the store, and a citation was issued to the suspect.
Officers responded to a residential burglary at Arbor Landing Apartments, 560 Gorman St., at 9:25 a.m. Arras said a maintenance locker was broken into, and $130 worth of maintenance tools was stolen.
A storage garage burglary was reported in the 2400 block of Mystic Lake Drive at 10:19 a.m. About $2,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from the garage, including an air compressor, an air hose and a panel steel door.
March 31
A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree domestic assault in the 100 block of Lewis Street at 1:21 a.m. The victim suffered minor injuries.
License plates were stolen from a motor vehicle at Lowe’s, 4210 Dean Lakes Blvd., at 2:15 p.m. There are no suspects at this time.
April 2
A 24-year-old man from Minneapolis was cited in connection with theft at Kwik Trip for allegedly stealing a box of Nutter Butters.
April 5
A television was stolen from Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 1:50 p.m. The suspect is unknown, and the camera quality is grainy, Arras said.