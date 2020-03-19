The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 11 to 16. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 11
A 32-year-old woman from Prior Lake was arrested in connection to fifth-degree drug possession of methamphetamine at Walmart, 8101 Old Carriage Court, at 9:44 p.m.
A juvenile criminal sexual conduct case was reported at 9:28 a.m. The case has gone to the county attorney, but Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said more police department follow-up will be involved.
A theft was reported at Walgreens, 1291 Tasha Blvd., at 1:34 p.m., in which a female suspect appeared to have taken multiple items. It is not know how many items were taken, or what was stolen, and there are no charges at this time.
March 12
An unknown suspect allegedly stole three pairs of tennis shoes from Giant Wash Laundromat, 400 1st Ave., at 8:25 p.m.
March 13
Two 15-year-olds were cited for disorderly conduct at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave., when they engaged in a brawl at 12:46 p.m.
A 16-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and failure to stop for a crash at County Road 21 and Hansen Avenue at 10:14 p.m. When an officer attempted to pull him over, the driver allegedly attempted to turn onto Roundhouse Street and crashed into another vehicle. The 16-year-old’s vehicle rolled over, and he attempted to flee the scene of the accident before his arrest.
Cash, a credit card and other items were reported stolen from a car at Shakopee High School at 9:01 a.m. Five transactions were made on the card, totaling $1,500.
March 14
A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Attenborough Street at 7:30 a.m. when a boxed air conditioner was reported stolen from a new home under construction.
March 15
A 30-year-old woman was cited in connection with theft and possession of hypodermic needles at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Ave., at 6:53 p.m. The woman attempted to steal a necklace from the store.