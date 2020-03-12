The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 5-10. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 5
Two 18-year-olds were arrested in connection with fleeing police, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana at Ramsey and Vierling at 1:46 a.m. A 17-year-old accompanying them was arrested in connection with driving without a license, giving false information to police and on an Anoka County warrant.
A simple assault was reported at 10th Avenue and Marschall Road. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said a Shakopee East Middle School student was on her way home from school and was confronted by another female student, where a confrontation took place. The victim suffered minor injuries.
March 6
An assault was reported at 12:34 a.m. at the Amazon Distribution Center, 2601 4th Ave., when a female staff member told officers she was assaulted by three other women. Arras said Shakopee officers advised the victim to speak with Amazon’s human resources department to decide whether to pursue charges.
Officers responded to an assault at the Muddy Cow, 1244 Canterbury Road, at 12:41 a.m. Arras said the incident was an altercation between two adults and the case is still pending charges. Each person suffered minor injuries.
A theft of a cell phone was reported at Walmart, 8101 at Old Carriage Court, at 11:32 a.m. The phone was reportedly taken from the children’s seat of a cart.
March 8
A theft was reported at Canterbury Park at 9:56 p.m., when two men allegedly stole two blackjack vouchers. They are pending charges.
A 44-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession when officers allegedly found her with methamphetamine and Xanax on Marschall Road and Highway 169 at 11:39 p.m.
March 9
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree domestic assault when he allegedly hit a juvenile, causing minor injuries, in the 1100 block of Murphy Court, at 7:17 p.m.
A 36-year-old Shakopee male was arrested in connection with fifth-degree domestic assault when he hit a victim at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. 628 Gorman St., at 2:13 p.m.
A 29-year-old man from Belle Plaine was arrested in connection with possession of burglary tools, property damage and driving after suspension at Target, 1685 17th Ave, at 12:35 p.m. Officers found him in the store, where he was allegedly attempting to steal a cell phone on display by cutting it from a cable.
A burglary was reported in the 900 block of Market Street, where a Play Station and speaker were stolen. The report is pending more information from the home owners.
A criminal sexual conduct was reported at 6:38 p.m. The reported assaults have happened in multiple cities, Arras said, including Shakopee. The case is active.
March 10
A 35-year-old man from Elysian was arrested in connection with two counts fifth-degree drug possession when officers allegedly found him in possession of meth at HyVee, 1451 Adams St., at 11:57 a.m.