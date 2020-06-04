The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 29 to June 1. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 29
Officers responded to a robbery at Speedway 1196 Canterbury Road, at 9:46 p.m, when a 39-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for simple robbery and obstructing the legal process with force, a 16-year-old girl was arrested for fourth-degree assault, simple robbery, obstructing the legal process, fleeing officers and Ramsey County Warrants and a 31-year-old Red Lake man was arrested for simple robbery. The individuals threw items around the store and started to grab cigarettes and cigars before their arrests, Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said.
Officers responded to reports of drug activity at Home Depot, 1701 Crossings Blvd., at 2:12 p.m., when they found a man in possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy. The man was arrested.
May 31
Shakopee police officers responded to reports of animal neglect at JoAnn Fabrics, 4120 Dean Lakes Blvd., at 11:59 a.m. They found a dog left in a car. As soon as officers came on the scene, its owner came outside, Arras said.
June 1
A 24-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for disorderly conduct at McDonald’s, 227 Marschall Road, at 9 p.m. after he caused a disruption in the store and threw a chocolate shake. He was later charged.