The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 25-Dec. 2. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 25
A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with domestic assault by strangulation in the 1900 block of Ormond Drive around 12:48 a.m. Shakopee Police Capt. Jason Arras said the victim appears to be in non-critical condition.
Nov. 26
A white substance found by security at Canterbury Park tested positive for cocaine around 12:45 a.m.
A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with meth possession off Canterbury Road and Eagle Creek Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. The car he was in, driven by a 41-year-old woman, fled police. The woman was arrested in connection with fleeing officers in a motor vehicle.
Nov. 27
Six teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 were cited in connection with curfew violation at Tahpah Park around 2:38 a.m. after receiving an initial traffic violation.
A 24-year-old Shakopee woman and a 55-year-old Little Canada man were arrested in connection to drug possession at a traffic stop on Marschall Road and Highway 169 around 9:41 a.m. A 30-year-old man who was with them was also arrested in connection with intentionally providing false information to officers as a predatory offender, and Dakota, Ramsey and Washington county warrants. The individuals were allegedly in possession of heroin and meth.
Nov. 28
A theft was reported at Walmart around 8:30 p.m. when various items were stolen valued at $200.
Nov. 30
A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree drug possession at the Eagle Creek Holiday when officers found him in possession of marijuana around 6:50 p.m.
Dec. 1
A theft at Kohl’s was reported around 5:15 p.m. when clothing items valued at $165 were stolen
Dec. 2
A 14-year-old boy from Shakopee was arrested in connection with two counts domestic assault and an interference with a 911 call in a dispute between family. The alleged assault occurred on the 1500 block of Dublin Court around 5:40 p.m.