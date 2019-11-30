The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 14-22. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 14
Four adults ages 41 to 53 were arrested in connection to fifth- and second-degree drug possession when officers found several drugs in a vehicle at a traffic stop on Highway 169 around 11:50 a.m., according to Shakopee Police Captain Craig Robson.
A 32-year-old woman from Hugo was arrested in connection to fifth-degree drug possession, possession of shoplifting tools, counterfeit currency, theft, possession of a small amount of marijuana and warrants at Kohl’s around 2:45 p.m
Nov. 15
A burglary was reported in the 900 block of Shakopee Avenue around 8:20 p.m. when a suspect allegedly entered the resident’s garage. Upon investigation, Robson said nothing was reported missing.
Two men were charged with drug possession at Kohl’s around 9:50 p.m. when officers found them with heroin, meth and marijuana wax.
Nov. 16
A domestic assault was reported at Canterbury Park around 1:46 a.m. when an argument became physical and the suspect allegedly head-butted the victim. The suspect was arrested and the victim sustained minor injuries.
Nov. 17
A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection to second-degree assault and domestic assault around 12:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kensington Drive when he allegedly threatened to kill family members with a knife.
Nov. 18
A criminal sexual conduct case was reported around 3 p.m. Robson said this case has been referred to the county attorney’s office for investigation.
Nov. 19
A 17-year-old girl from Shakopee was cited in connection with criminal damage to property when she was caught with graffiti under the Lewis Street and Holmes Street bridges. Nov. 20
A 15- and 16-year-old male were cited in connection with disorderly conduct by Shakopee High School security officers when they were allegedly fighting in the lunchroom.
A criminal sexual conduct report came in around 10:30 a.m. Robson said this case is currently under investigation.
Nov. 21
A 27-year-old man from Shakopee was arrested in connection to domestic assault at the Valley Apartments around 10 p.m. The victim suffered very minor injuries that did not require immediate medical attention.
A 29-year-old woman from Minenapolis was arrested in connection to fifth-degree possession of meth, manufacturing/attempting to manufacture meth in the presence of a child and an Anoka County warrant. Officers found her on Highway 169 and Canterbury Road at a traffic stop around 10:10 a.m. The woman and her infant child were passengers in a vehicle that was stopped for traffic violations. The child’s custody was transferred to a responsible third party, Robson said.
A student at Shakopee West Junior High turned in a small amount of marijuana to school officials. There were no charges involved.
Nov. 22
A student at Shakopee High School was cited in connection with drug possession when they were found with an electronic cigarette with THC oils at Shakopee High School around 1:30 p.m.