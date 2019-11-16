The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 7-12. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 7
A 28-year-old woman from Rosemount and a 37-year-old man from Minneapolis were arrested in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Officers found them in possession of meth, heroin and Fentanyl in a parking lot in the 1700 block of County Road 18.
Nov. 9
A 32-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested in connection with theft at Kohl’s in Shakopee around 6:20 p.m. when they stole clothing valued at approximately $972, according to Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson.
Two pairs of shoes were stolen at Famous Footwear, right next to Kohl’s, at 6:24 p.m. Robson said he doesn’t think the two thefts are related.
Nov. 10
A 21-year-old woman from Prior Lake was arrested in connection with second-degree assault and domestic assault in the 1200 block of Polk Street around 5 a.m. when she broke into a residence by breaking a basement window, and threatened and chased after a victim with a piece of glass.
Nov. 11
A burglary was reported at a house under construction in the 7500 block of Waterlily Way around 8:40 a.m. A range and microwave were reported stolen, and the losses were valued at approximately $1,120, Robson said. There were signs of forced entry.
Another theft at Kohl’s was reported at 2:28 p.m. A female suspect allegedly stole jewelry and a purse. The value of the items stolen is unknown, as the police department is pending a loss prevention report.
Nov. 12
A 28-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested in connection to assault and disorderly conduct when she punched and kicked a victim at Loaves and Fishes, which offers free meals. The victim did not require medical attention.