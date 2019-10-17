The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 7-15. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 9
Shakopee police charged two high school students around 8:30 a.m. when THC oil was found in their electronic cigarettes at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave. W.
Oct. 10
Officers attempted to pull over a driver who fled from police around 3 p.m. at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 4270 Dean Lakes Blvd. Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said he expects the driver will be charged by formal complaint.
Oct. 12
Police responded to a hit-and-run incident at Home Depot, 1701 County Road 18, around 4 p.m. when a parked work truck was reportedly hit by a car, sustaining $1,800 worth of damage. Robson said the police department is waiting on surveillance video from the store.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested in connection with domestic assault after she allegedly punched a victim at the Country Inn and Suites, 1204 Ramsey St., around 6 p.m. The woman resisted arrest. Three days later, the woman was arrested again in connection with violating the no contact order with her alleged victim, and for resisting her arrest with force.
Oct. 13
A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with two counts domestic assault at the Hampton Inn, 4175 Dean Lakes Blvd., around 12:39 a.m. He allegedly assaulted two victims, who suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.