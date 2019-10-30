The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Oct. 22 to 24. The Valley News does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 22
A report of internet harassment came through at the Shakopee High School at 10:10 a.m. Shakopee Police Capt. Craig Robson said after an investigation officers determined the case was unfounded.
Internet harassment on Facebook of a juvenile was reported at Shakopee High School at 10:55 a.m.
A 20-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with possession of drugs when officers found six THC cartridges and 23 grams of marijuana on him. The arrest occurred at Marschall Road and Garden Lane around 3:50 p.m.
A report of a burglary came in around 3:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of Liberty Circle. Robson said electronics, credit cards and checks were stolen, but there were no signs of forced entry. Suspects have been developed but the case is still active.
Oct. 23
A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in connection with drug possession when officers found him with trace amounts of meth and THC oil at a traffic stop on County Road 83, north of County Road 42.
Oct. 24
An unfounded assault report came in from the memory care unit at St. Gertrude’s at 11:19 a.m.